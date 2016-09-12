Inspectoratul Școlar anunţă organizarea concursului pentru ocuparea funcțiilor vacante de director și de director adjunct din unitățile de învățământ de stat din județul Iași

Inspectoratul Școlar al Județului Iași anunţă organizarea concursului pentru ocuparea funcțiilor vacante de director și de director adjunct din unitățile de învățământ de stat din județul Iași, după cum urmează:

COLEGIUL NAŢIONAL "COSTACHE NEGRUZZI", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA PRIMARĂ "CAROL I", IAŞI - 1 post director; COLEGIUL AGRICOL ŞI DE INDUSTRIE ALIMENTARĂ "VASILE ADAMACHI", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; COLEGIUL ECONOMIC ADMINISTRATIV, IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; COLEGIUL NAȚIONAL "EMIL RACOVIŢĂ", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; COLEGIUL NAȚIONAL "GARABET IBRĂILEANU", IAȘI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; COLEGIUL NAȚIONAL "MIHAI EMINESCU", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; COLEGIUL NAȚIONAL DE ARTĂ "OCTAV BĂNCILĂ", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; COLEGIUL NAȚIONAL, IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; COLEGIUL TEHNIC "DIMITRIE LEONIDA", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; COLEGIUL TEHNIC "GHEORGHE ASACHI", IAŞI - 1 post director, 2 posturi director adjunct; COLEGIUL TEHNIC "IOAN C. ŞTEFĂNESCU", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; COLEGIUL TEHNIC "MIHAIL STURDZA", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; COLEGIUL TEHNIC DE ELECTRONICĂ ŞI TELECOMUNICAŢII "GHEORGHE MÂRZESCU", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; COLEGIUL TEHNIC DE TRANSPORTURI ȘI CONSTRUCȚII, IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT "CUV. PARASCHEVA", IAŞI - 1 post director; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT "SF. SAVA", IAŞI - 1 post director; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT NR. 1, IAŞI - 1 post director; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT NR. 12, IAŞI - 1 post director; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT NR. 13, IAŞI - 1 post director; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT NR. 14, IAŞI - 1 post director; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT NR. 16, IAŞI - 1 post director; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT NR. 18, IAŞI - 1 post director; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT NR. 20, IAŞI - 1 post director; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT NR. 21, IAŞI - 1 post director; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT NR. 22, IAŞI - 1 post director; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT NR. 24, IAȘI - 1 post director; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT NR. 25, IAŞI - 1 post director; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT NR. 26, IAŞI - 1 post director; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT NR. 29, IAŞI - 1 post director; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT NR. 3, IAŞI - 1 post director; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT NR. 4, IAȘI - 1 post director; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT NR. 8, IAŞI - 1 post director; LICEUL CU PROGRAM SPORTIV, IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; COLEGIUL PEDAGOGIC "VASILE LUPU", IAȘI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC "PETRU PONI", IAȘI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC DE MECATRONICĂ ȘI AUTOMATIZĂRI, IAȘI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC ECONOMIC "VIRGIL MADGEARU", IAŞI - 1 post director, 2 posturi director adjunct; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC ECONOMIC DE TURISM, IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; LICEUL TEORETIC "ALEXANDRU IOAN CUZA", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; LICEUL TEORETIC "DIMITRIE CANTEMIR", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; LICEUL TEORETIC "MIRON COSTIN", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; LICEUL TEORETIC "VASILE ALECSANDRI", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA PRIMARĂ "GHEORGHE ASACHI", IAŞI - 1 post director; LICEUL TEORETIC DE INFORMATICĂ "GRIGORE MOISIL", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; LICEUL TEORETIC WALDORF, IAŞI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "ALECU RUSSO", IAŞI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "ALEXANDRU CEL BUN", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "ALEXANDRU VLAHUȚĂ", IAȘI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "BOGDAN PETRICEICU HAŞDEU", IAŞI - 1 post director, 2 posturi director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "CARMEN SYLVA", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "DIMITRIE A. STURDZA", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "ELENA CUZA", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "GEORGE CĂLINESCU", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "GEORGE COŞBUC", IAŞI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "GHEORGHE I. BRĂTIANU", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "ION CREANGĂ", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "ION GHICA", IAŞI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "ION NECULCE", IAŞI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "ION SIMIONESCU", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "IONEL TEODOREANU", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "MIHAI CODREANU", IAŞI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "NICOLAE IORGA", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "OTILIA CAZIMIR", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "ȘTEFAN BÂRSĂNESCU", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "TITU MAIORESCU", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "VASILE CONTA", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "VERONICA MICLE", IAŞI - 1 post director; ŞCOALA POSTLICEALĂ SANITARĂ "GR. GHICA VODĂ", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; SEMINARUL TEOLOGIC ORTODOX "SF. VASILE CEL MARE", IAŞI - 1 post director; COLEGIUL NAȚIONAL "MIHAIL SADOVEANU", PAŞCANI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; COLEGIUL TEHNIC DE CĂI FERATE "UNIREA", PAŞCANI - 1 post director, 2 posturi director adjunct; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT NR. 2, PAŞCANI - 1 post director; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT NR. 3, PAŞCANI - 1 post director; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC "MIHAI BUSUIOC", PAŞCANI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC ECONOMIC "NICOLAE IORGA", PAŞCANI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; LICEUL TEORETIC "MIRON COSTIN", PAŞCANI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "IORDACHE CANTACUZINO", PAŞCANI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, GÎŞTEŞTI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, LUNCA - 1 post director; COLEGIUL NAȚIONAL "ȘTEFAN CEL MARE", HÎRLĂU - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT, HÎRLĂU - 1 post director; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC, HÎRLĂU - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "PETRU RAREȘ", HÎRLĂU - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, PÎRCOVACI - 1 post director; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC "HARALAMB VASILIU", PODU ILOAIEI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "AL. I. CUZA", PODU ILOAIEI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; GRĂDINIȚA CU PROGRAM PRELUNGIT NR. 1, TÂRGU FRUMOS - 1 post director; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC "PETRU RAREȘ", TÂRGU FRUMOS - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; LICEUL TEORETIC "ION NECULCE", TÂRGU FRUMOS - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "GARABET IBRĂILEANU", TÂRGU FRUMOS - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "ION CREANGĂ", TÂRGU FRUMOS - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, ȘCHEIA - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "GHEORGHE CIOBANU", ANDRIEȘENI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "ARON VODĂ", ARONEANU - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, BALȘ - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, BĂLȚAȚI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, SÎRCA - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, BÎRNOVA - 1 post director; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC "VICTOR MIHĂILESCU CRAIU", BELCEŞTI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, LITENI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "RUȘI", BELCEȘTI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, SATU NOU - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, BIVOLARI - 1 post director; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC, BRĂEȘTI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, BUTEA - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "NICOLAE IORGA", BUHALNIȚA - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, CIOHORĂNI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, CIORTEŞTI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ NR. 1, LUNCA CETĂȚUII - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, CIUREA - 1 post director; ȘCOALA PROFESIONALĂ, COARNELE CAPREI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ NR. 1, COMARNA - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, OSOI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ NR. 1, COSTEȘTI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, COSTULENI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC "STEFAN CEL MARE", COTNARI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "CEZAR PETRESCU", HODORA - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, CÎRJOAIA - 1 post director; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC, COZMEȘTI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA PROFESIONALĂ, CRISTEȘTI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "PETRU PONI", CUCUTENI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA PROFESIONALĂ, DAGÂŢA - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, DELENI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, MAXUT - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, POIANA - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "ŞTEFAN CEL MARE ŞI SFÂNT", DOBROVĂŢ - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, DOLHEȘTI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, DRĂGUŞENI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA PROFESIONALĂ, DUMEȘTI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, PĂUȘEȘTI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "CONSTANTIN ERBICEANU", ERBICENI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "CONSTANTIN PALADE", TOTOEŞTI - 1 post director; ŞCOALA PROFESIONALĂ, FÂNTÂNELE - 1 post director; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC, FOCURI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, GOLĂIEŞTI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, GORBAN - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, GRAJDURI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA PROFESIONALĂ, GROPNIŢA - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, GROZESTI - 1 post director; LICEUL TEORETIC "BOGDAN VODĂ", HĂLĂUCEŞTI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, HĂRMĂNEȘTII VECHI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, HELEȘTENI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "ŞTEFAN CEL MARE", DANCU - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA PROFESIONALĂ, HOLBOCA - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, HORLEŞTI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "CONSTANTIN TEODORESCU", RĂZBOIENI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "ION HAULICĂ", IPATELE - 1 post director; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC, LESPEZI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, HECI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "ISAIA TEODORESCU", COGEASCA - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, LEȚCANI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC, LUNGANI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, CRUCEA - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, ZMEU - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, MĂDÎRJAC - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "VASILE ALECSANDRI", MIRCEŞTI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, MIRONEASA - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC AGRICOL "MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU", MIROSLAVA - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "COLONEL CONSTANTIN LANGA", MIROSLAVA - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "DIMITRIE ANGHEL", CORNEŞTI - 1 post director; ŞCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, MIROSLOVEŞTI - 1 post director; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC "DUMITRU POPA", MOGOȘEȘTI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, HADÎMBU - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, MUNCELU DE SUS - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, MOŞNA - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, MOȚCA - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, LARGA JIJIA - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, OŢELENI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA PROFESIONALĂ, PLUGARI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "DIMITRIE STURDZA", POPEȘTI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, POPRICANI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, VÎNĂTORI - com. Popricani - 1 post director; ŞCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, PRISĂCANI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "PETRU ANGHEL", PROBOTA - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, RĂCHITENI - 1 post director; LICEUL TEORETIC "LASCĂR ROSETTI", RĂDUCĂNENI - 1 post director, 2 posturi director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, REDIU - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "IOANID ROMANESCU", ROMÂNEŞTI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, RĂDENI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, REDIU - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "ALEXANDRU IOAN CUZA", RUGINOASA - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "AXINTE URICARIUL", SCÎNTEIA - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, BODEŞTI - 1 post director; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC "NICOLAE BĂLĂUŢĂ", ŞCHEIA - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, POIENI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, SCOBINŢI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, STICLĂRIA - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "VENIAMIN COSTACHI", SINEŞTI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, STORNEŞTI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, CHIŞCĂRENI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, ŞIPOTE - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, SIREŢEL - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ŞCOALA PROFESIONALĂ, STOLNICENI-PRĂJESCU - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, COZMEȘTI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, STRUNGA - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, TANSA - 1 post director; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC, TĂTĂRUȘI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC DE INDUSTRIE ALIMENTARA, ȚIBANA - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ NR. 1, DOMNIŢA - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, GÎRBEŞTI - 1 post director; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC "PETRE P.CARP", ȚIBĂNEȘTI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, GLODENII GÎNDULUI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "COSTACHE ANTONIU", ŢIGĂNAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ NR. 1, TODIREŞTI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "D. D. PĂTRĂŞCANU", TOMEŞTI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, CHICEREA - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "IACOB NEGRUZZI", TRIFEŞTI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, ŢUŢORA - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, BOSIA - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, VALEA LUPULUI - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, VALEA SEACĂ - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, TOPILE - 1 post director; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, VÎNĂTORI - com. Vînători - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC "IONEL TEODOREANU", VICTORIA - 1 post director; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC, VLĂDENI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ "IOANID ROMANESCU", VOINEŞTI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ, SLOBOZIA - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; COLEGIUL TEHNIC "ION HOLBAN", IASI - 1 post director, 2 posturi director adjunct; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC SPECIAL "VASILE PAVELCU", IAȘI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ŞCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ SPECIALĂ "CONSTANTIN PĂUNESCU", IAŞI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; ȘCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ NR. 41, IAȘI - 1 post director; ŞCOALA GIMNAZIALĂ SPECIALĂ, PAŞCANI - 1 post director; LICEUL SPECIAL ”MOLDOVA”, TG. FRUMOS - 1 post director; LICEUL TEHNOLOGIC SPECIAL "TRINITAS", TG. FRUMOS - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; CENTRUL JUDEȚEAN DE RESURSE ȘI ASISTENȚĂ EDUCAȚIONALĂ IAȘI - 1 post director; PALATUL COPIILOR IAȘI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct; CLUBUL COPIILOR PAȘCANI - 1 post director; CLUBUL SPORTIV ȘCOLAR "UNIREA", IAȘI - 1 post director, 1 post director adjunct.

Concursul se organizează în baza Metodologiei privind organizarea și desfășurarea concursului pentru ocuparea funcțiilor de director și director adjunct din unitățile de învățământ preuniversitar, aprobată prin O.M.E.N.C.Ș. nr. 5080/31 august 2016.

La concursul pentru ocuparea funcției vacante de director sau de director adjunct din unitățile de învățământ de stat pot candida persoanele care îndeplinesc, cumulativ, următoarele condiții:

a) au absolvit cu diplomă de licență/absolvire studii universitare, respectiv, în cazul concursului de ocupare a funcției de director în grădinițe sau de director adjunct din unități de învățământ, studii universitare pedagogice/de institutori ori au absolvit cu diplomă de licență/absolvire studii universitare;

b) sunt membre ale corpului național de experți în management educațional, conform prevederilor art. 246 alin. (3) și art. 257 alin. (1) din Legea educației naționale nr.1/2011 cu modificările și completările ulterioare;

c) sunt titulare în învățământul preuniversitar, având încheiat contract de muncă pe perioadă nedeterminată, au cel puțin gradul didactic II sau titlul științific de doctor în domeniul în care își desfășoară activitatea;

d) dovedesc calități profesionale, manageriale și morale, reflectate prin calificativele "Foarte bine" primite în ultimii 4 ani școlari lucrați efectiv la catedră în funcții didactice sau în funcții de conducere din unități de învățământ/inspectorate școlare/casele corpului didactic/Palatul Național al Copiilor/Ministerul Educației Naționale și Cercetării Științifice ori în funcții de îndrumare și control din inspectorate școlare/ funcții de specialitate specifice Ministerului Educației Naționale și Cercetării Științifice, indiferent de perioada în care și-au desfășurat activitatea;

e) nu au fost sancționate disciplinar în ultimii 4 ani școlari anteriori anului desfășurării concursului, lucrați efectiv la catedră, în funcții didactice sau în funcții de conducere din unități de învățământ/inspectorate școlare/casele corpului didactic/Palatul Național al Copiilor/Ministerul Educației Naționale și Cercetării Științifice ori în funcții de îndrumare și control din inspectorate școlare/funcții de specialitate specifice în Ministerul Educației Naționale și Cercetării Științifice, indiferent de perioada în care și-au desfășurat activitatea;

f) nu au fost lipsite de dreptul de a ocupa o funcție de conducere în învățământ prin hotărâre judecătorească definitivă de condamnare penală;

g) sunt apte din punct de vedere medical pentru îndeplinirea funcției, conform prevederilor art. 234 alin. (1) din Legea nr. 1/2011 cu modificările și completările ulterioare;

h) nu au avut statutul de „lucrător al Securității” sau „colaborator al Securității”.

Dosarele candidaților se vor depune electronic în perioada 13 septembrie – 2 octombrie 2016 conform Procedurii de înscriere electronică a candidaților pentru ocuparea funcțiilor vacante de director / director adjunct din unitățile de învățământ preuniversitar de stat, care va fi disponibilă pe site-ul Inspectoratului Școlar Județean Iași: www.isjiasi.ro.

Dosarele de înscriere vor fi constituite cu respectarea strictă a prevederilor art. 9 alin. (1) din Metodologia aprobată prin O.M.E.N.C.Ș. nr. 5080 / 31 august 2016.

Proba scrisă va avea loc în data de 12 octombrie 2016.

Probele de interviu și evaluare a curriculum-ului vitae se vor desfășura în perioada 17 octombrie - 17 noiembrie 2016 în locațiile stabilite de inspectoratul școlar.

Metodologia de concurs, bibliografia-cadru pentru concurs, fișele posturilor pentru director și director-adjunct, lista funcțiilor vacante și lista documentelor necesare înscrierii la concurs se afişează la sediul și pe site-ul inspectoratului școlar.

Informații suplimentare se pot obține la numărul de telefon 0232 241 932, de luni până joi, între orele 8.00 - 16.30 și vineri între orele 8.00-14.00.